A fight between several teenagers in north Harris County escalated into a shooting incident. It began around 6:30 Monday night at an apartment complex in the 15-thousand block of Kuykendahl.

Sheriff Deputies say a parent stepped in and broke up the fight. About two hours after the fight, a mother of one of the teens returned to the location and had a confrontation with a man in his 20’s, who they believed was involved in the earlier fight. She tells police she feared for her son’s safety, so she pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The man is hospitalized and is expected to recover. The mother has been taken into custody. No names have been released.

