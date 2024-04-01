TEXAS

Mother, Daughter Die Of Injuries In Rollover Accident

jsalinasBy 825 views
0

A mother and her six-year-old daughter are dead after a rollover crash in Harris County on Easter. Harris County deputies responded to the accident at about 1:45 p.m. on US-90 near Uvalde Road.

The driver of a vehicle with a family of four inside lost control, exiting the highway. The victims were ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital where they later died. A man and two other minors were hospitalized. Police have not said if charges will be filed against the driver who they say was speeding.

Police Investigate Targeted Shooting Fatality

Previous article

Efforts Continue To Get New Owners For 93 ‘Severely Neglected’ Dogs

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS