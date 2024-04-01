Mother, Daughter Die Of Injuries In Rollover Accident

A mother and her six-year-old daughter are dead after a rollover crash in Harris County on Easter. Harris County deputies responded to the accident at about 1:45 p.m. on US-90 near Uvalde Road.

The driver of a vehicle with a family of four inside lost control, exiting the highway. The victims were ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital where they later died. A man and two other minors were hospitalized. Police have not said if charges will be filed against the driver who they say was speeding.