Mother Describes Tornado That Picked Up Home, Family Inside

Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — Authorities say the tornado that ripped through a suburb of New Orleans lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside. The parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help. Their daughter was on a breathing machine and stuck inside. Mother Dea Castellanos says her daughter has muscular dystrophy. Firefighters quickly went in to rescue her and came out carrying her in a blanket. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says she’s now in a hospital and “doing fine.”