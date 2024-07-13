TEXAS

Mother Files Lawsuit Alleging Daycare Staff Hit, Smothered Child

jsalinasBy 114 views
0

A mother is alleging staff at a daycare hit her child when he wouldn’t go to sleep. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, the woman claims that during nap time at the Children’s Courtyard daycare in Austin, a caregiver smothered her child with a blanket when he didn’t keep quiet during nap time.

Later, the caregiver allegedly hit him in the head multiple times. The lawsuit seeks one-million dollars in damages for emotional and physical trauma. According to state records, the Children’s Courtyard has been cited by watchdog agencies 70 times since 2019.

County Jail Inmate Dies In Custody

Previous article

This Year’s RNC Speakers Include VP Hopefuls, GOP Lawmakers And UFC’s CEO — But Not Melania Trump

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS