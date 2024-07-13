Mother Files Lawsuit Alleging Daycare Staff Hit, Smothered Child

A mother is alleging staff at a daycare hit her child when he wouldn’t go to sleep. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, the woman claims that during nap time at the Children’s Courtyard daycare in Austin, a caregiver smothered her child with a blanket when he didn’t keep quiet during nap time.

Later, the caregiver allegedly hit him in the head multiple times. The lawsuit seeks one-million dollars in damages for emotional and physical trauma. According to state records, the Children’s Courtyard has been cited by watchdog agencies 70 times since 2019.