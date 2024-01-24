Mother From Abortion Case To Attend State Of The Union

The Dallas mother who was at the center of a high-profile abortion case last month has been invited to attend the State of the Union Address in Washington in March.

Kate Cox received a state court order that would have allowed her doctors to end her non-viable pregnancy, but that ruling was overturned by the Texas Supreme Court. She ultimately travelled out of state for the procedure.

Cox has been invited to the State of the Union Address as a guest of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Democrats are making abortion a key issue in the upcoming elections later this year.