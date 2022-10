Officials in Nebraska say a woman from Humble was found dead in a vehicle driven by her son.

Michelle and Tyler Roenz were reported missing overnight Thursday after authorities said the victim’s husband found a trail of blood and at least four teeth in their home.

The vehicle was found by Nebraska State Patrol, which led to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. Tyler Roenz was taken to the hospital and Michelle’s body was found in the trunk. The investigation is ongoing.