Mother Charged After Children Found Alone Inside Burning Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen mother has been criminally charged after four of her children were found alone inside their home that had caught fire overnight.

Maria Helena Sierra Martinez was arraigned Friday afternoon on five counts of abandoning and endangering a child, and was booked into jail on bonds totaling $300,000.

Four of the five children who’d been left unattended were found unconscious from smoke inhalation when McAllen firefighters got to the home near Hackberry and 9th at around 1:30 a.m. All four, ranging in age from 10 to 4, remain hospitalized – two in critical condition in San Antonio. A 12-year-old had been able to escape the flames.

Police haven’t said where the mother had been nor where she was taken into custody. Fire investigators haven’t yet determined what sparked the blaze, which destroyed the house.