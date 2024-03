The mother of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old son is under arrest in Harris County. Fifty-one-year-old Alva Cornejo is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, a felony.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Terry Bryan Rivera remains on the run. Rivera is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Carlos Fernandez who was shot and killed early March 4th an apartment in the Cloverleaf area on Alderson Street.