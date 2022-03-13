Mother Moves Family From Texas To Protect Transgender Son

A Texas mom is reflecting on her decision to leave the state in order to protect her transgender son.

Camille Rey moved her family to Maryland just a year ago after anti-trans legislation started cropping up in the Lone Star State. Her nine-year-old son received gender-affirming treatment, which is the kind of care that Governor Greg Abbott told state officials to investigate as child abuse. Rey stated that she was protecting her child by leaving the state.

A judge temporarily blocked the investigations Friday, but Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal to overturn the ruling.