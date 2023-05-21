Mother Of Migrant Child Who Died In Border Patrol Custody Claims Pleas For Ambulance Were Denied

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The mother of an 8-year-old Panamanian girl who died in Harlingen Border Patrol custody says agents ignored her pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter even as she struggled to breathe.

In a phone interview with The Associated Press, the mother said agents told her that her daughter’s diagnosis of influenza did not require hospital care. But she also said agents had been told the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia.

CBP spokesman Roderick Kise said he couldn’t comment beyond the agency’s initial statement because the death was under investigation.

The family had crossed the border into Brownsville May 9th. The girl died last Wednesday which was the family’s ninth day in Border Patrol custody.

Agency policy requires people to be held no more than 72 hours, but it’s a policy frequently violated when holding facilities are overcrowded.