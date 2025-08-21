The FBI has arrested the mother of a North Texas boy who has been missing since 2022. FBI Director Kash Patel thanked law enforcement partners in India for helping with the capture of Cindy Rodriguez Singh Wednesday.

Police in Everman began investigating in 2023 when they were unable to find Singh’s disabled six-year-old son during a welfare check. Singh said the boy was with his biological father in Mexico, but investigators learned that the boy had not been seen since October of 2022.

Singh and her family boarded a flight to India two days after the welfare check and did not return to the United States. The boy is presumed dead, and Singh has been charged with capital murder.