Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder

The mother of a North Texas child last seen a year ago is being charged with murder. Everman police announced on Monday that Cindy Rodriguez-Singh has been indicted for the death of six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Rodriguez-Alvarez was reported missing in March, but authorities said he hadn’t been seen since last October. His mother, stepfather, and six of his siblings reportedly flew to India shortly after the investigation started. Police said the charges will support their efforts to extradite Rodriguez-Singh back to the U-S.