Mother Of Missing Mexico Woman Killed, 4th Since Early 2021

FILE - A relative wearing a T-Shirt with an image of a disappeared boy, inspects an area where the group suspects there are interred bodies of missing persons, just outside of Cuautla, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Activists said Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that Esmeralda Gallardo, who led efforts to find her missing 22-year-old daughter, was killed in Mexico, the fourth murder of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

(AP) — Yet another mother searching for her disappeared child has been killed in Mexico. It’s the fourth murder of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021. Activists on Tuesday identified the victim as Esmeralda Gallardo. She led efforts to find her missing 22-year-old daughter, Betzabe Alvarado Gallardo, who disappeared in the low-income neighborhood of Villa Frontera in January 2021. The activist group “Voice of the Disappeared in Puebla” said Gallardo was killed in the city of Puebla, east of Mexico City. Prosecutors in Puebla confirmed the killing, and pledged to solve the case “as quickly as possible.”