Mother Of U.S. Soldier Who Crossed Into North Korea Expresses Shock

FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea on July 19, 2022. An American has crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea, the American—led U.N. Command overseeing the area said Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The mother of a U.S. soldier detained after allegedly crossing into North Korea says she’s shocked, and just wants her son to come home. It was first reported yesterday that Private 2nd Class Travis King crossed the heavily fortified border and was taken into custody in the isolated nuclear-armed state. His mother, Claudine Gates of Racine, Wisconsin said she can’t see her son doing anything like that. King was part of a group taking a tour of a Korean border village when he apparently bolted across the border.

Since word of King’s crossing came to light on Tuesday it was revealed that he was released from a South Korean jail last week after serving two months on assault charges. He was expected to face military discipline after returning to the U.S.