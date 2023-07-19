Mother Of U.S. Soldier Who Crossed Into North Korea Expresses Shock

The mother of a U.S. soldier detained after allegedly crossing into North Korea says she’s shocked, and just wants her son to come home. It was first reported yesterday that Private 2nd Class Travis King crossed the heavily fortified border and was taken into custody in the isolated nuclear-armed state. His mother, Claudine Gates of Racine, Wisconsin said she can’t see her son doing anything like that. King was part of a group taking a tour of a Korean border village when he apparently bolted across the border.
Since word of King’s crossing came to light on Tuesday it was revealed that he was released from a South Korean jail last week after serving two months on assault charges. He was expected to face military discipline after returning to the U.S.