Mother Pleads Guilty In 2-Year-Old Houston Girl’s Death

In this Oct. 7, 2020, photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Sahara Ervin. Court records show that Ervin, the mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in 2020, has pleaded guilty for her role in her daughter's death. Ervin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a human corpse, during a court hearing Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. (Houston Police Department via AP).

(AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in 2020 has pleaded guilty for her role in the child’s death.

Court records show Sahara Ervin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a human corpse, during a court hearing Wednesday. Maliyah Bass had been playing in her apartment complex’s playground on Aug. 22, 2020, when she went missing.  A day later, a jogger spotted her body in Brays Bayou about 17 miles west of Maliyah’s home.

Police arrested the 22-year-old Ervin and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Travion Thompson, and charged them both with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Thompson is set to appear in court next week.

