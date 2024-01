A Wharton County mother will spend 45 years in prison for the murder of her two-year-old son in 2022.

Rebecca Lynn Hart pleaded guilty to a charge of murder, waiving her right to an appeal yesterday. The state’s Department of Family and Protective Services reported that her child, Daniel Escamia, died of severe head trauma after he was routinely abused.

Investigators say Hart failed to feed her son and often kept him confined in a closet in his home near El Campo.