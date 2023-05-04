Mother Sentenced To 50 Years For Death Of Child

The mother of a two-year-old that was found dead in a trash bin is being sentenced to 50 years in prison. McLennan County officials said 38-year-old Laura Villalon agreed to a plea deal to avoid a capital murder charge in the death of Baby Frankie Gonzales in 2020.

Waco police said Villalon initially reported her son missing, but later confessed to pushing him against a wall and causing him to hit his head. Lorenzo Gonzales, Frankie’s father, is serving a ten-year sentence in connection to his death, and is expected to be deported after his prison term.