Motive Unclear But Police Say Suspect Was Referencing Satan Prior To Woman’s Killing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Donna man had been ranting about Satan before police say he slashed the throat of a female acquaintance inside their mobile home in Alamo last month. That’s what’s stated in a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor, in which investigators also say the victim had told her mother that she had become increasingly afraid of her friend.

It was early the afternoon of October 30th when Alamo police responded to the Acacia RV Park, found blood throughout the mobile home, and found 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland dead in a bedroom. Soto was in another room being treated by paramedics for critical wounds. Soto remained in the hospital for a week before being booked into jail without bond on a charge of murder.