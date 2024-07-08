Motorcyclist Dead, Another Hospitalized After Riding in 128-Degree Heat in Death Valley

A motorcyclist is dead after being exposed to record-breaking heat in California’s Death Valley National Park. The person was part of a group of motorcyclists riding through the park on Saturday, when the high reached 128 degrees. That broke Death Valley’s high temperature record for the July 6th date.

Another motorcyclist suffered severe heat illness and was transported to a hospital in Las Vegas. National Park officials say emergency medical helicopters could not respond because they cannot fly safely when it is more than 120 degrees outside.