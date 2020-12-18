NATIONAL

Motorist Rescued After 10 Hours In Car Buried By Snow Plow

This photo, provided by the New York State Police, shows a car, in Oswego, NY, from which a New York State Police sergeant rescued Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, NY, stranded for 10 hours, covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week's storm. Authorities say the New York State Police sergeant rescued Kresen stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm. The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck. (New York State Police via AP)

(AP) — A New York state trooper has rescued a man stranded for 10 hours in a car buried in snow by a passing plow during this week’s storm. Kevin Kresen, of Candor, drove off the road, got plowed in and made several 911 calls early Thursday.

Dispatchers were finally able to get a rough location in the town of Owego outside Binghamton. Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow for miles and finally found the vehicle. Kresen had hypothermia and frostbite and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Cawley says he is convinced Kresen would not have lived much longer.

