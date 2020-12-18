Motorist Rescued After 10 Hours In Car Buried By Snow Plow

(AP) — A New York state trooper has rescued a man stranded for 10 hours in a car buried in snow by a passing plow during this week’s storm. Kevin Kresen, of Candor, drove off the road, got plowed in and made several 911 calls early Thursday.

Dispatchers were finally able to get a rough location in the town of Owego outside Binghamton. Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow for miles and finally found the vehicle. Kresen had hypothermia and frostbite and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Cawley says he is convinced Kresen would not have lived much longer.