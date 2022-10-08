WORLD

Mourners Pray At Thai Temple Filled By Children’s Keepsakes

Relatives console Seksan Sriraj, 28, who lost his pregnant wife in a mass killing attack, at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Saturday., Oct. 8, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

(AP) — Grief-stricken families are praying at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the toddlers slain as they napped at a day care center in Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children, were placed at three temples in the northeastern town nestled among rice paddies. Several mourners stayed at the Wat Rat Samakee temple overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young. The aunt of one victim said, “It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.” The massacre touched everyone in the small town and spread grief across the country. A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals.

 

