Mourners Pray At Thai Temple Filled By Children’s Keepsakes

(AP) — Grief-stricken families are praying at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the toddlers slain as they napped at a day care center in Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children, were placed at three temples in the northeastern town nestled among rice paddies. Several mourners stayed at the Wat Rat Samakee temple overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young. The aunt of one victim said, “It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.” The massacre touched everyone in the small town and spread grief across the country. A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals.