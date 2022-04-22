Mourners To Gather At Funeral After Patrick Lyoya Shooting

Peter and Dorcas Lyoya, parents of Patrick Lyoya, march with their family and supporters wearing all black on Thursday, April 21, 2022 for a rally at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. to demand justice in the police shooting that took the life of Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

(AP) — Mourners will gather at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday at the family’s request. Their lawyer, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, also will speak at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.