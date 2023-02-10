Moves By Texas, Oklahoma From Big 12 To SEC Bumped To 2024

FILE - Oklahoma and Texas fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, for the storied programs to exit their league. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

FILE - Oklahoma and Texas fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, for the storied programs to exit their league. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

(AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 after Big 12 officials cleared the way for the storied programs to exit their league a year earlier than planned. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12’s media contracts. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest.” The agreement must still be approved the Texas and Oklahoma boards of regents, but that is considered a formality.