File photo: Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Funeral services were held Saturday for two of the students killed in last week’s campus shooting at Michigan State University. The school is also using donations to help cover medical expenses for the survivors.

MSU began the Spartan Strong Fund to support the university after the shooting that left three dead and five others injured. Money donated to the fund will be used to cover the injured students’ medical bills, as well as for campus counseling and safety improvements.