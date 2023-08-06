MTG Calls Biden Administration “Communist Regime”

(New York, NY) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says the indictments of former President Trump prove the Biden administration is “a communist regime.”

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Sunday, the Georgia Republican said the Department of Justice is “running the 2024 election” by “smearing” Trump’s name.

A member of the House Oversight Committee, Greene says Republicans need to vote for an impeachment inquiry when Congress returns next month. She also accused Biden of taking money in “corrupt business deals,” adding that it doesn’t matter if it was a small or large amount.