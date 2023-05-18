MTG To File Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she plans to file articles of impeachment against President Biden. The Republican alleges he’s violated his oath of office by not securing the country’s borders and protecting national security.

Speaking to reporters, Greene said this will be the first set of articles she introduces against the President. She claims Biden has purposefully failed to fulfill his duties of the presidency.

Greene said the Biden administration has been working to systematically destroy the country since being inaugurated.