FILE - A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

FILE - A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

Nearly seven-point-five-million dollars in meth has been seized at an international bridge in South Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers discovered the meth hidden in a shipment of jicama at the Pharr International Bridge on Monday. More than 800 pounds of meth were found inside the shipment.

Homeland Security Investigations is looking into criminal charges following the drug seizure.