Multiple People Shot At Dallas-Area Outlet Mall

(AP) — Multiple people were shot at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country. Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. Saturday from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting. WFAA television reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children.

Rep. Keith Self, who represents the area that includes the mall, said he had confirmed with law enforcement that the shooter is dead, and that there was no one else involved in the attack.