Three people are injured and at least one suspect is in custody after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas.

Dallas Police say the fairgrounds had to be evacuated when shots rang out near the food court at around 7:45 p.m. It’s believed that three people were shot and the gunman tried to flee on foot before being apprehended.

A Dallas city councilmember tweeted that the shooting was sparked by a conflict between two people who knew each other.