NATIONAL

Multiple People Shot In Series Of Attacks In Tucson, Arizona

By 155 views
0

(AP) — Police in Arizona say a series of attacks Sunday afternoon have ended with five people shot, including one fatality, and two or three children missing. Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets that a 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew, shooting two paramedics. Then, the suspect is accused of driving up to the scene of a house fire and shooting firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames. One neighbor was shot and killed. A firefighter and another neighbor were also shot. A body was found in the burned home and two or three children who lived there are missing. A police officer encountered the suspect and shot him. The suspect is in critical condition.

 

Man Faces 1st Sentencing For Felony In Riot At US Capitol

Previous article

Russia Reports Successful Test Launch Of Hypersonic Missile

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL