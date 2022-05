A U.S. flag decorates the perimeter of a memorial site in the town square of Uvalde, Texas, set up for those killed in the fatal mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Officers from several Valley law enforcement agencies are in Uvalde to help out in the days after a gunman’s slaughter of students and teachers at Robb Elementary school.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, along with the McAllen, Edinburg, and San Juan police departments, among others, have sent officers to Uvalde. They’re there to assist with calls for service and to offer any other support, as well as to show comradeship with their fellow officers.