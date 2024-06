Police say eight vehicles were burned in a parking garage fire at a northwest Dallas apartment complex early today. About 40 firefighters got the fire under control at about 6 a.m. at the Inwood Station Apartments near the medical district.

Arriving at the scene, crews found heavy smoke and a vehicle on fire on the third floor of the structure. Officials say 21 cars had some amount of damage. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.