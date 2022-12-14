Murder Case Of Former TX Cop Goes To Jury

The fate of a former Texas police officer is in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors wrapped up their case today against Aaron Dean, who shot and killed a woman in her own home during an investigation.

Prosecutor Ashlea Deener told the jury Atatiana Jefferson was trying to protect herself when she grabbed her gun back in 2019 and went to check on some strange noises.

Dean was working for the Fort Worth Police Department and was investigating a reported burglary. He took the stand in his own defense, telling the jury he was acting on instinct when he shot who he thought was an armed intruder.