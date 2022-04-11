Murder Charge Dismissed Against Starr County Woman In Abortion Case

The Starr County district attorney has formally filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against a woman who’d been arrested for what law enforcement officials called a self-induced abortion.

The motion was filed Monday morning, a day after District Attorney Gocha Ramirez issued a statement saying a review of Texas law shows 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera cannot be prosecuted for murder. Herrera had already been released from jail Saturday evening. Herrera was arrested last Thursday on a murder indictment for what it called a “self-inflicted abortion” that allegedly occurred back on January 7th.

Herrera had gone to the hospital reportedly claiming to have had a miscarriage. She reportedly later divulged some other information to hospital staff, prompting the investigation by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.