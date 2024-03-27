Murder Charges Dropped Against Former HPD Officer Who Led Deadly Raid

Two murder charges against a Houston police officer who led the deadly Harding Street drug raid are now dismissed.

Gerald Goines was indicted for murder after HPD investigators determined that he had lied to get a warrant for the raid that killed a man and a woman in January 2019. His defense attorneys asked a Harris County judge to drop the murder charges and a tampering charge for not specifying which laws Goines had violated.

The judge agreed, and the Harris County D-A’s office says it’s disappointed by the decision.