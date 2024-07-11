Murder Indictment Leveled Against Mission Man In Road Rage Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission man has been indicted for murder in an apparent road rage shooting a little more than three months ago.

A Hidalgo County grand jury handed up the indictment against 23-year-old Briaham Alexis Pena.

Pena is accused of shooting almost a dozen times into a pickup truck while driving on I-2. The driver, 25-year-old Jose Cruz of Bay City, was found unresponsive in his bullet-riddled truck that had crashed off the highway near Inspiration Road. Pena had fled to Mexico but was apprehended about a week later.