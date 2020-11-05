Murder-Suicide Confirmed As Causes Of Death Of Ex-Couple In Edinburg

Edinburg police are confirming that the two young people found dead in an apartment last Friday were a former couple killed in a murder-suicide.

In a news release issued Thursday, police say 25-year-old Alan Olivo drove from Laredo, broke into the apartment, and shot his ex-girlfriend 23-year-old Alyssa Martinez. He then turned the gun on himself. Police say Martinez had been shot several times. Olivo had a single gunshot to his head. Police also say the night before, Martinez had reported to police that Olivo was stalking her. Officers escorted her home and also conducted additional patrols around her apartment.

The next morning, Laredo police notified Edinburg police that Olivo was on his way to Martinez’s apartment. Officers arrived moments later but both Olivo and Martinez were already dead.