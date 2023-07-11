Murder-Suicide In San Juan Leaves 5 Children Parentless, In Limbo

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

San Juan police say the man who shot and killed his wife and then himself this past weekend left their five children to fend for themselves. Police also say all five, who range in age from 15 to 7, were at home when the bloody tragedy occurred outside their mobile home Sunday afternoon. The children were not physically harmed.

Channel 5 News reports authorities are now working with the PSJA ISD, child advocates, and various agencies to get the kids the financial and psychological help and support they’ll need.

Police have said a domestic dispute preceded the killing of 33-year-old Leeann Ramirez and the suicide of 38-year-old Felipe Ramirez.