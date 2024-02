A mother and her infant son who died in an alleged murder-suicide near Perlstein Park are now named. Police say the bodies of 26-year-old Brianna Monroe and one-year-old Giavon August, were found inside her car on Saturday. The mother was in the driver’s seat and the child was in the back seat.

The boy’s father had contacted police on Saturday afternoon. The call prompted police to issue a statewide critical missing alert.