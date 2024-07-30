Murder Suspect Caught In Recent McAllen Killing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have tracked down and arrested a Honduran man wanted for murder in the killing of a Salvadoran man in McAllen last month. 26-year-old Hector Neptaly Reyes Mendoza is in custody, facing charges in the slashing death of 47-year-old Jose Edgardo Sorto inside a Houston Avenue residence just west of Bicentennial Boulevard.

An autopsy determined Sorto suffered multiple lacerations, likely from a machete. McAllen police haven’t said how or where Reyes was arrested, and a motive for the killing hasn’t been disclosed.