Accused killer Brad Simpson will be facing murder charges in San Antonio. His attorney tried to get part of the indictment dismissed, but that was shot down today by the judge.

Simpson is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Simpson, who disappeared late last year. Court records show there is surveillance footage of him carrying three large trash bags and a heavy-duty trash can the day after she vanished. There is also evidence that her DNA was discovered on a motorized saw.