FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

The trial date is set for the man accused of killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart. Patrick Crusius will be tried for capital murder, federal hate crimes, and firearms charges beginning on January 8th, 2024.

Officials say Crusius posted a racist manifesto targeting Hispanics shortly before a mass shooting in August of 2019.