The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will proceed as planned after the death of lead defense attorney Jim Lane. The judge made the decision after meeting with Dean, his attorneys, and prosecutors on Monday.

Dean is accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson at her home in 2019. Lane died of natural causes on Sunday morning at age 78. Jury selection started on Monday, and the judge said he expects the trial to begin next Monday, December 5th, as scheduled.