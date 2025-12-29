Authorities in McAllen have issued a murder warrant for 60‑year‑old Reynaldo Mata‑Rios, who is accused in the shooting death of Eddy Betancourt, a well‑known Mission businessman and vice chair of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board.

Police say Mata‑Rios, described as 6 feet tall, about 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is currently being sought. His last known residence is in Pharr. Investigators noted that Mata‑Rios previously indicated he would surrender but has not done so.

Betancourt, 61, was found dead Saturday afternoon. Community members remember him as a respected figure in local business and public service.

Anyone with information is urged to contact McAllen police at 956‑681‑2000, or provide anonymous tips through McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956‑687‑TIPS (8477).