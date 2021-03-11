Murder Warrant Issued For Texas Officer In Fatal Shooting

(AP) — A murder warrant has been issued to arrest a Texas police officer involved in the shooting of an unarmed drug suspect.

Austin police Officer Christopher Taylor is accused in the Wednesday warrant of murder in the April 24 shooting death of Michael Ramos. Taylor, who wasn’t immediately in custody, has been on leave from the Austin Police Department since the shooting.

Police say Taylor fired a rifle at a car in which Ramos was driving away from an arrest attempt. Black and Hispanic community activists reacted to the shooting with outrage and protest demonstrations.