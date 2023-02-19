Murder Warrant Still Active For Last Suspect In Santa Rosa Teen’s Killing

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A murder warrant remains active for a fourth suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy. Authorities are working to turn up Alberto Sanchez who it’s believed is a leader of a teenaged drug-related criminal enterprise.

According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, the group targets other teens who are selling vape devices, cartridges, and oils. They set up a purchase of those items but then show up with guns and rip the sellers off. Saenz says the Santa Rosa teen, who he identified as Fernando Martinez, was a victim of one of the ripoffs.

Martinez was shot dead outside an apartment building January 26th. Saenz says the group has been operating since October of last year and is believed responsible for other shootings in La Feria, Harlingen, and Weslaco.

A multi-agency investigation into the operations led to the arrests of three people last week – 18-year-old Julian Casarez, 17-year-old Josue Torres and his brother Oscar Torres.