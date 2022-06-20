Murdered Houston Baptist Basketball Player Would Have Graduated In December

FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) jumps for a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Lee was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday, June 20, 2022 in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, file)

A murdered Houston Baptist University basketball star was going to get his degree this year. HBU says Darius Lee was set for graduation this December before he was shot to death early this morning in New York City.

Police say Lee and eight others were struck by bullets in Harlem at a music video filming and barbecue. No arrests have been made.