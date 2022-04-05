NATIONAL

Murkowski, Romney Back Jackson, All But Assure Confirmation

Fred Cruz
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a new burst of bipartisan support to become the first Black woman on the high court. The senators from Alaska and Utah announced their decisions Monday evening ahead of a procedural vote that advanced the nomination to the full Senate. Democrats are pushing to confirm Jackson by the end of the week. Murkowski and Romney join Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who announced last week that she would back Jackson.

 

