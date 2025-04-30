NATIONAL

Musk Appears To Be Stepping Away From WH

Elon Musk may be stepping away from the Trump Administration. Though no official announcement has been made, Musk said today during a cabinet meeting that it was a honor to serve. He touted finding 160-billion-dollars of government waste, and predicted more accomplishments for the White House moving forward.

Trump told Musk, it’s unfair the way he’s been treated, and Musk responded, “They do like to burn my cars, which is not great” — a reference to the ongoing acts of vandalism involving Tesla vehicles.

