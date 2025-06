Congressman Henry Cuellar says it’s easy to see why Elon Musk is opposing President Trump’s so-called “big beautiful bill.”

The Texas Democrat says that Musk did the “dirty work” with his DOGE Committee only to see billions added to the national debt. He says that republicans know that Musk has billions of dollars and is more than willing to spend it on politics. Musk said on Fox News that he doesn’t want America to go bankrupt.